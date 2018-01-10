Global Automotive Vision Systems Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Vision Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems - glazing, mirrors and wipers - and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- the original equipment (OE) glazing market
- the OE mirror market (interior auto-dimming and standard
- exterior auto-dimming and standard
- and new camera-based systems)
- the OE wiper blade market
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Glazing including acoustic windshields/windscreens, bare-edge glass, enamels, glass processing, head-up displays, heated windshields/windscreens, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, integrated antennae, laminated side glazing, large windshields/windscreens, car windows, modular glazing, panoramic roofs, polycarbonate, sealing systems, shade bands, solar control, solar roofs, switchable glazing, tempered, fog-free and frost-free solutions, recycling initiatives
- Mirrors including integrated antennae, telescopic tow mirrors, blind spot monitoring, acoustic mirrors, self-cleaning, mirror-replacing rearview camera systems, rear view mirror and wing mirror updates
- Wipers including flat blade tech, reversing twin motor systems, connection innovations, direct drive, wash and wipe
Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.
Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL Corporation.
PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this area
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Forecasts
Markets
Technologies
Companies
