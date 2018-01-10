Steven Rostovsky Inspires Design Of a High-End Collectable Watch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Luxury watchmaker Greubel Forsey - a brand known for its incredible detail and complicated mechanics - made waves last summer when they released the Double Tourbillon 30° Technique Sapphire. While the brand sells most of its models internationally, GF made this watch a limited edition, U.S. exclusive. With only eight numbered pieces being sold, the Double Tourbillon 30° Technique Sapphire retails for US$ 1,150,000. Greubel Forsey's North American distributor and co-owner of Time Art Distribution, Steven Rostovsky, a key inspiration behind the historic timepiece, discusses the advanced design and careful engineering of one of the world's most expensive pieces of wrist wear. This piece is however now officially sold out and Rostovsky suggests that additional exciting pieces are already in the works to continue to satisfy the appetites of the brands discerning collectors.

In an interview with International Watch Magazine, Greubel Forsey co-founder Stephen Forsey explained how Rostovsky came to contribute to the design a million dollar watch. "Steven's enthusiasm and desire as a collector drove the development of the Technique Sapphire. He's a very nuanced and well-seasoned collector," said Forsey. "By that, I mean that he's past the point of surveying the scene, and he's able to define very specifically what he likes. The Double Tourbillon 30° Technique is the result." Encased in a single sapphire crystal body - including the center case, sides and horns - the 396-part movement inside this limited edition is completely unobstructed and the true centerpiece. The top and bottom are each constructed from a single piece of sapphire crystal for a total of three components for the entire cased watch. The patented tourbillon movement was first developed and unveiled to the world in a platinum case, but Steven Rostovsky felt that the Sapphire case would add to the beauty of the openworked and highly finished/decorated mechanical masterpiece. By using double tourbillons - hence the name - Greubel Forsey was able to achieve first place with an unheard of score of 915 out of 1,000 points at the International Chronometry Competition. After meticulous testing, the hand wound caliber was found to have a timekeeping accuracy of far below one second per day.

Designed from the ground up, the Technique showcases GF's signature three-dimensional structure in the best possible way. While at first glance it appears to have a skeletonized movement, there is essentially no "dial". Everything you see with such depth and beauty, are movement plates and meticulously finished components. In a mixture of traditional and modern techniques, most of the larger, flat surfaces have been frost finished by hand to create a textured surface, then beveled on the edges and coated in a rich, black color. The end result is a watch of overwhelming quality with details that absolutely beg for a closer look. The overall styling makes the Double Tourbillon 30° Technique a true treasure.

Steven Rostovsky is the owner and operator of Rostovsky Watches in Beverly Hills, California and the exclusive North American distributor of Greubel Forsey watches, Time Art Distribution. Rostovsky and his wife Janine are parents to three high achieving children - Jason, Taryn and Alexa. As a family unit, the Rostovsky's are dedicated to leading philanthropic lifestyles, donating to various Jewish and secular charitable organizations. They also regularly dedicate time to projects that promote social awareness and the betterment of the greater Los Angeles community.

