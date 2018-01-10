Global Automotive Starter Motors, Alternators and Ignitions Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Starter Motors, Alternators and Ignitions - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of starter motors, alternators, plugs and ignitions and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts in the component areas.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

the original equipment (OE) starter motor, integrated starter-alternator and alternators market

OE ignition coils, spark plugs, glow plugs, LPG/CNG spark plugs market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:



Starter and alternator developments - stop-start applications

heavy-duty applications

lightweight designs and ECUs

Ignition and plug developments -'smart'systems, pencil-type ignition coils, compact designs, high-energy, Di Motronic, continuous current systems, electronic control glow plugs, ceramic plugs, advanced insulator materials, fuel efficient plugs

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.



Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including: Ambixtra Sustainable Technologies, Autolite, Cap-XX, Delphi, Denso Europe, Federal-Mogul, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, NGK, Productiv, Pulstar and others.



Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick global overview of the starter motor, alternator and ignition sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Forecasts



Markets



Technologies



Companies



Accuride Corporation

Al-Amoudi Group

Alcoa, Inc

AMW

Apollo Tyres

Borbet

Bridgestone Corporation

Central Motor Wheel (CMW)

Cheng Shin Rubber

CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

Enkei

Giti Tire

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.

Lanxess

Magnetto

Maxion Wheels

Maxxis

Mefro

Michelin SCA

Multistrada Arah Sarana

ND Rubber

Nexen Tire

Nokian Tyres

Otto Fuchs

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

PT Gajah Tunggal

Ronal AG

Sailun Tyre

Sibur Russian Tyres

Steel Strips Wheels

Sumitomo Corporation

Superior Industries International Inc.

Topy Industries Ltd.

Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd

Trelleborg AB

Triangle Tire

Uniwheels

Wheels India

Yokohama Tire Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/55z9lw/global_automotive?w=5

