MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., 2018-01-10 20:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricentis today announced that they added more than 130 global enterprise customers in 2017, including First Data, Accenture, Whole Foods, Commerzbank and Toyota. Tricentis closed 2017 with an 85 percent increase in new license bookings over the previous year, and a customer base that now tops 600 brands recognized worldwide. This momentum helped vault Tricentis to the leader position in the latest software test automation reports from Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.



-- Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation -- Forrester Wave: Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools -- IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment



"Today, the concept of continuous testing has been escalated to a C-level discussion," said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "As businesses expect software to be released at an unprecedented rate, it became evident that software testing was the primary barrier to success for DevOps and digital transformation initiatives. In 2017, the industry's top analysts all recognized that the game must change, and unanimously named Tricentis the leader in software testing."



2017 was a pivotal year for Tricentis, other highlights include:



-- Launch of the Tricentis Growth Advisory Board incorporating 30+ members of leading global enterprises -- 1000+ attendees at Tricentis Accelerate 2017-Europe's largest continuous testing conference -- Acquisition of Flood IO, the industry's most flexible and scalable load testing solution -- $165M Series B from Insight Venture Partners-one of world's largest startup investments in 2017 -- Significant expansions to the Continuous Testing platform across core capabilities such as SAP testing, exploratory testing, BI/data warehouse testing, API testing, mobile testing, and performance testing



"Software testing is at an unprecedented and historical moment," says Todd Pierce, former Chief Digital Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and current Tricentis Growth Advisory Board member. "Until now, many have failed to recognize the real value that testing delivers to the business, but Tricentis' technology has changed that. Continuous testing makes DevOps possible, unlocks untapped revenue, and ultimately accelerates digital transformation."



About Tricentis Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools - achieving test automation rates of over 90 percent. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. Prominent analysts have recognized us as a leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.



Tricentis' 600+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on: www.tricentis.com.



