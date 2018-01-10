Rodney Napier - Notes Granted Wish Surpasses 500 Wishes

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Community leader, Rodney Napier firmly believes in helping his community. The charity he founded, The Granted Wish Foundation, is an extension of this philosophy. As its Chairman, Napier helps bring smiles to the faces of children and young adults facing the hardships of disability, financial disadvantage, or suffering due to natural disasters. Having granted specific wishes for over 500 special individuals, Napier is overjoyed with the Foundation's ability to deliver the latest group of requests.

Founded in 2005 and registered in the State of Ohio as an IRC 501 (c)(3), The Granted Wish Foundation is a BBB Accredited Charity. Their mission focuses on enriching the lives of physically challenged children and young adults by granting their wishes. Granted Wish acknowledges and includes individuals with physical challenges, even if those challenges are not life-threatening. In addition to granting wishes, another program is Adopt-a-Family, an initiative to deliver for the needs and wants of low-income families. A third program, called Rosalie's House, offers a fully furnished and equipped house to low-income families. Through his role as Chairman, Rodney Napier has helped many people, and the wishes that have been granted have brought everyone at the foundation a sense of gratitude to all the volunteers who have assisted in making them happen.

The foundation's recent granted wishes involved several children who were facing different challenges, with each child having very different desires. For example, Erica who suffers from a brain tumor desired to meet her favorite singer, Taylor Swift. Granted Wish made her dream come true when she attended a private VIP concert at Swift's home. Another child named Elijah wanted to go on an adventurous vacation with his family. The young boy suffers from Autism with speech and developmental delays, and was arranged a family adventure trip to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Rodney Napier and the Board of Governors at The Granted Wish Foundation believe it's important to supply desires on an individual fulfillment type system. This makes the event even more memorable and special for those who are facing extraordinary challenges.

Vacations and celebrity meet and greets for children are not the only wishes arranged, as the foundation also helps improve the quality of life for those who require special tools or equipment. Granted Wish was able to provide Xzavier with communication device and give him a voice. As a sufferer of Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease, which affects his nervous system, he could now communicate to others with an augmented communication device. After surviving a gunshot wound, Darrel also desired something to help him move forward and overcome his disability. He was working hard to earn a business degree, but was struggling to complete the college classes without access to a computer. His aspiration was for a laptop of his own and was thrilled when The Granted Wish Foundation delivered it.

These fulfilled wishes inspire Rodney Napier and other Board members to continue efforts and fund wishes for as many people as possible. The Foundation expanded in 2007, and Napier worked hard to grow the organization. The charity is working on granting the wish for adoption from an amputee boy who lost his leg during the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake. To help them grow and grant more wishes, sponsorship opportunities are available so that other businesses can get involved. Businesses can learn more about getting involved by visiting The Granted Wish Foundation at GrantedWish.org.

