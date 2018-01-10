INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Alkermes plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 - ALKS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Alkermes plc ("Alkermes") (NASDAQ: ALKS) between February 24, 2015 and November 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/alkermes-plc?wire=2

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alkermes had engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns to influence policymakers to use Vivitrol in addiction treatment programs over more scientifically proven and efficacious alternatives; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when disclosed, would subject Alkermes to heightened regulatory and legislative scrutiny; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from Vivitrol during the Class Period were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Alkermes shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Alkermes, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

