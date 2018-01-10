Telephony systems, SBCs and VoIP hardware that rely on Intel, AMD and ARM processors harbor some serious security vulnerabilities



GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2018-01-10 21:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton Electronics-US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks-declares Patton operating systems are NOT vulnerable to the Spectre and Meltdown security threats.*



Recent reports have alerted the world that devices built on the commonly-used Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Acorn RISC Machine or later Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) processors come with significant security vulnerabilities.



The Spectre and Meltdown threats allow hackers to gain access to (and wreak havoc with) all kinds of network elements, including telephony systems, session border controllers (SBCs) and other types of VoIP hardware, which largely rely on these processors.



But there is good news!



SmartNode eSBCs and VoIP customer-premise equipment (CPE) are not vulnerable to such malicious intruders. So, if you picked Patton's SmartNode VoIP solutions, you have one less thing to worry about!



Read the official notice: Patton Devices Not Vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre Sidechannel Attacks



Patton's forward-thinking engineering team has built a fence around the Patton operating system. That "fence" prevents malicious users or third-party software from gaining access to the kernel.



Spectre and Meltdown bugs are only the latest enemies Patton has foiled. Patton products have also shielded customers against such perils as the Heartbleed and Shellshock bugs.



A SmartNode device secures the border between enterprise and service-provider networks. In addition to being secured themselves against common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE), Patton has implemented a rich set of security features for converged voice-and-data networks. These features include TLS/SRTP for encrypted voice and signaling with public key infrastructure (PKI), plus a built-in firewall with access control list (ACL) and stateful inspection.



*While Patton declares its products are not vulnerable to the Spectre and Meltdown security threats, Patton makes no claims regarding the security of third-party network elements. Patton recommends all customers follow the guidance of any other vendors about patching or upgrading their respective products and systems.



