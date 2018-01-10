The "European Category Management Report-Automotive Sensors Aftermarket, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The overall aftermarket replacement demand for the six automotive sensors (covered in this study) in Europe was estimated at 836 million in 2016; it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2016 and 2023 reaching 1.06 billion by 2023.

Oxygen sensors is the biggest market in terms of revenues (321 million in 2016), while temperature sensors (oil, air, and coolant) is the biggest market in terms of unit shipments (9.4 million units sold in 2016). Increased OE installation of sensors, or multiple sensors per vehicle, to adhere to stricter emissions and safety standards and increasing vehicle age are the primary growth drivers for sensors replacement in the aftermarket.

Oxygen sensors will continue to generate the highest demand, largely due to their higher installed base. Most vehicles manufactured after the 2004 model year have two oxygen sensors installed. Increased OE installation of MAP sensors that can measure both pressure and temperature (TMAP) is the primary reason for growth in this market. Bosch, Hella, Delphi, Facet, and SMPE are the top suppliers in the overall sensors aftermarket comprising 6 sensor types.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer Include:

What is the current status of the sensors aftermarket in Europe? What the future holds for this market in the short, medium, and long terms?

What is the size of sensors aftermarket in Europe in 2016? Where are the key growth opportunities?

Who are the major sensor suppliers in the IAM and OES channels and what are the key opportunities of growth for sensor suppliers?

How is the distribution landscape changing in the sensors aftermarket in Europe?

Which are the sensor types that hold significant aftermarket potential?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope

3. Definitions And Segmentation

4. Europe Overview

5. Demand Analysis And Influencers

6. Market Drivers And Restraints

7. Total Automotive Sensors Aftermarket

8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

9. Crankshaft Camshaft Sensors Aftermarket

10. Temperature Sensors (Oil, Air, Coolant) Aftermarket

11. Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sensors Aftermarket

12. Oxygen (Lambda) Sensors Aftermarket

13. Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Aftermarket

14. Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensors Aftermarket

15. The Last Word

16. Appendix

