WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of United Continental (UAL) continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Wednesday after an early move to the upside. After reaching its best intraday level in over five months, United Continental is currently up by 6.5 percent.



The upward move by United Continental comes after the airline reported increases in revenue passenger miles and available seat miles in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX