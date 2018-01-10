

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Repeatedly declaring that there was 'no collusion' between his presidential campaign and Russia, President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller would not be necessary.



Trump was asked about reports that his lawyers are anticipating a request from Mueller for an interview with the president during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.



In response, Trump said numerous times that there was 'no collusion' between his campaign and Russia and claimed there has been no evidence of collusion.



'When they have no collusion, and nobody has found any collusion on any level, it seems unlikely that you will even have an interview,' Trump added.



Trump went so far as to assert that the only collusion with the Russians was on the side of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



During the wide-ranging press conference, Trump was also asked about comments he made during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday regarding immigration reform.



Trump indicated during the meeting that he would be willing to accept a 'clean' bill to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



However, Trump stressed during the press conference that a bill addressing protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers must include funding for his controversial border wall.



