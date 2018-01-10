

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $84.35 million, or $0.84 per share. This was up from $37.53 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.19 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $84.35 Mln. vs. $37.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 124.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 110.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.6%



