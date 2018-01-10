

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $32.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $30.5 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $116.34 million. This was down from $118.01 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $32.1 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $116.34 Mln vs. $118.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $90 - $93 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.29 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $399 - $404 Mln



