TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/18 -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSX VENTURE: DM)(FRANKFURT: D4G) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Specifically, the Company has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement from 5,714,286 units for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 to 8,571,428 for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

All other terms of the private placement remain the same.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including (but not limited to) the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About the Company

Datametrex AI Limited is focused on the collection of retail sales data, providing Government Agencies and Fortune 500 corporations with Artificial Intelligence solutions and implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers and Cryptocurrency Mining.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com.

Contacts:

Datametrex AI Limited

Jeffrey Stevens

President & COO

(647) 400-8494

jstevens@datametrex.com

www.datametrex.com



