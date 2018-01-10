

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 0.5 percent in October.



Japan will see preliminary November results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 108.6, up from 106.5 in October. The coincident is pegged at 117.9, up from 116.4 a month earlier.



