Revival Gold Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG):

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has executed an agreement whereby it may acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project. In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

