Victory Square is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST):

Victory Square Technologies incubates and invests in game-changing entrepreneurs. Innovation is at the core of what we do. We believe great companies are built from experimentation of bold ideas. We recognize that blockchain is the next major platform for innovation and is the new key technology - that it has the ability to change the way both business and social structures interconnect and operate.

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

