TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/18 -- Pasquale DiCapo (the "Acquiror"), a director of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (the "Issuer"), announces that on January 8, 2018 he acquired 115,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer through a joint actor CapitalOne Asset Management Limited ("CapitalOne" and together with PowerOne Capital Corp., the "Joint Actors"). The Shares were purchased on the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of US$6.30 per Share for gross proceeds of US$724,500 (or approximately C$7.82 per Share for a total of C$899,829 based on an exchange rate of US$1 = C$1.242 (the "Transaction"). The Shares acquired by CapitalOne represent approximately 1.86% of the outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis as of January 8, 2018.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror and the Joint Actors directly owned and controlled an aggregate of 568,522 shares, along with options and other convertible securities entitling the Acquiror and the Joint Actors to acquire an additional 57,181 shares, representing approximately 10.12% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of options and other convertible securities held by the Acquiror and the Joint Actors only).

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror and the Joint Actors directly owned and controlled an aggregate of 683,522 shares, along with options and other convertible securities entitling the Acquiror and the Joint Actors to acquire an additional 57,181 shares, representing approximately 11.98% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of options and other convertible securities held by the Acquiror and the Joint Actors only).

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and Joint Actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

