BCDiploma: The Unique Opportunity to Take Part in the Blockchain Data Certification Revolution

Blockchain Startup BCDiploma Has Announced Its Unique One-click Diploma and Data Certification Service

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / BCDiploma presents a breakthrough proposition landmarking the best of Ethereum to offer a unique one-click diploma and data certification service. BCDiploma is an innovative framework that allows to certify data and share it through a simple URL link. Learning establishments from around the globe face an epidemic of increasing degree falsification and forgery worldwide.

Stakeholders in the Education sector are willing to offer their graduates an innovative digital tool aimed at defending their brand. It is also imperative that HR professionals have a reliable way to check the integrity of a candidates diploma. Renowned institutions are following this technological evolution, avoiding forgery and degree counterfeiting. School and universities are now ready for adoption of this blockchain degree authentication service. Engaging their mission to bring a solution adapted to the issues they are facing, as forged certifications are strongly hurting their reputation and businesses.

Data First Technology

BCDiploma's technology is not based on hash technology to authenticate the diploma. Instead, its innovative technology stores the diploma's data directly in the Ethereum's blockchain. It certificates the school's identity using DApps, and stores the diploma content and data on the public blockchain ledger. Therefore, any industry is guaranteed to retain access to data and DApps forever.

BCDiploma is offering schools and universities a turnkey solution and a transparent access to blockchain technology. No specific blockchain knowledge is required to use the service.

Considering they respect personal data legislation and the 'right to be forgotten,' as they are reliable and sustainable, on-chain registers have a huge potential: certifications, regulated occupations, company and administrative documentation. Application fields are limitless.

Anyone can easily use the BCDiploma authentication service. The cost per certification will be approximately 1.5USD without a subscription or recurring fee. The service will be free for graduates and for anyone who consults the diploma. No Ethereum address required.

Expert Team

Founders have over 10 years of experience in the education software market and know exactly what schools are expecting and how to fulfill all of their requirements. Also partnered with Managexam, DS Avocat, Lexing Bensoussan Avocats and Arpege. A source from within the company stated:

'BCDiploma aims to create the standard for on-chain registers of tomorrow: cost-effective, easy-to-implement, Ethereum-based and open source framework.'

European General Data Protection Regulation body, which will become enforceable 25th May 2018, is now the new reference text on personal data protection and will become applicable globally. The innovative solution developed by BCDiploma is already compliant with these new regulations.

This Is Just the Beginning

BCDiploma is the first use case of the EvidenZ framework, designed to certify all kinds of data: certificates of competence diplomas, certificates, professional registers, administrative data. The fields of application are countless, and EvidenZ's simplicity of use aims to set it as the standard of certified data.

Token Sale

BCDT token is a utility voucher for BCD framework. BCDT are used to pay certified data issuance like diplomas, professional certifications, certificates of insurance or proprietary certificate through BCD smart contracts. Anyone can get its entity certified and use the service with the token. For each and every verified data issuance, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically.

BCDiploma token presale is a unique opportunity to take part in the future of certified data with a 20% bonus. Presale is now live and will end on January 18th.

For further information visit www.bcdiploma.com and register in order find out further information and upcoming events.

