

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Mazda Motor Corp, (MZDAF.PK) said that they will build a $1.6 billion joint assembly plant in Alabama. The facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin by 2021.



Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined Mazda and Toyota leaders to announce the automakers have selected Huntsville, Alabama as the site of their new joint-venture manufacturing plant. The new plant will have the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles annually, with production split evenly between two lines for each company to produce Mazda's crossover model that will be newly introduced to the North American market and the Toyota Corolla.



The joint venture represents a $1.6 billion investment that Mazda and Toyota plan to make with equal funding contributions. The site for the new plant is in Huntsville, located approximately 14 miles from Toyota's Alabama plant. The facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin by 2021.



In the coming months, after obtaining approvals and authorization by antitrust agencies, the new joint venture will be established, and site preparations will begin with the start of production in 2021, Toyota said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX