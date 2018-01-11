

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentinean and Japanese officials launched today in Tokyo the first round of negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion.



The Argentinean government said that the goal is to develop and strengthen economic relations to increase Japanese investments in Argentina.



The bilateral trade in 2016 reached US$ 1.6 billion. From January to November of 2017, the commercial flow between the countries increased by 7% from a year before, reaching US$ 1,58 billion.



