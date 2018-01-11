

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune, announced that the European Commission has approved Fasenra (benralizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment in adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma inadequately controlled despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus long-acting beta-agonists.



The approval is based on the results from the WINDWARD programme, including the pivotal Phase III exacerbation trials, SIROCCO and CALIMA, and the Phase III OCS-sparing trial, ZONDA.



Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell that are a normal part of the body's immune system. Elevated levels of eosinophils, seen in about half of severe asthma patients, impact airway inflammation and airway hyper-responsiveness, resulting in increased asthma severity and symptoms, decreased lung function and increased risk of exacerbations.



Fasenra binds directly to the IL-5? receptor on an eosinophil and attracts natural killer cells to induce apoptosis (programmed cell death). Fasenra will be available as a fixed-dose subcutaneous injection via a prefilled syringe administered once every 4 weeks for the first 3 doses, and then once every 8 weeks thereafter.



In November 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Fasenra for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older, and with an eosinophilic phenotype.8 Fasenra is also under regulatory review in Japan and several other countries, with expected regulatory decisions in the first-half of 2018.



