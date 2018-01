WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp.(WHR) said that it will incur about $80 million in charges as result of a restructuring of its Embraco compressor business, which is expected to cut about 500 jobs.



As part of the restructuring, the company will cease operations at Embraco's facility in Turin, Italy in 2018, and concentrating the assembly of compressors in other facilities.



