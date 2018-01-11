

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and as the yen held gains against the U.S. dollar. Investors are also cautious as they await the earnings results of some major Japanese companies later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 71.12 points or 0.30 percent to 23,717.08, off a low of 23,601.84 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon and Panasonic are down 0.6 percent each, and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, while Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent. SoftBank is lower by 0.7 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is lower by almost 2 percent, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Mazda is down 0.3 percent. Toyota and Mazda Motor said that they will build a $1.6 billion auto plant in Alabama, with the facility to create up to 4,000 jobs.



Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results later in the day. Seven & i Holdings is losing more than 2 percent and FamilyMart UNY Holdings is lower by almost 2 percent, with both companies also due to report their financial results later today.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing more than 4 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is gaining almost 5 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and GS Yuasa is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing more than 6 percent, Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent and Taiyo Yuden is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary November results for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with profit taking contributing to the early weakness. A report from Bloomberg News indicating Chinese officials have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries also weighed on the markets.



The Dow dipped 16.67 points or 0.1 percent to 25,369.13, the Nasdaq edged down 10.01 points or 0.1 percent to 7,153.57 and the S&P 500 slipped 3.06 points or 0.1 percent to 2,748.23.



The European markets also mostly closed lower on Wednesday. The German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday, extending 4-year highs amid further signs the global oil market is tightening. February WTI crude rose $0.61 or 1 percent to settle at $63.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



