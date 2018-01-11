Enhancing connectivity options for multi-tenant data centers

Mumbai-IX, powered by DE-CIX, expands its footprint in Mumbai to Netmagic DC5 in the Chandivali neighborhood. Mumbai-IX, the leading Internet Exchange (IX) in the Indian market, will make services available at the facility, starting in February 2018. This is the second point-of-presence of Mumbai-IX in the metro market. The carrier and data center-neutral IX serves around 90 providers and is the only IX in India which carries OIX-1 certification from the Open-IX association; Open-IX is a US based non-profit association that has developed strong standards for Internet Exchanges.

Mumbai-IX connects all kinds of Internet providers including Broadband Providers, Content Delivery Networks, and Cloud Companies. This direct interconnection creates a better Internet experience for the end user, while providers get control over their connectivity and more cost efficient production of Internet connectivity. Mumbai-IX is already a vital part of the Indian Internet infrastructure. An expansion to additional markets will be announced shortly.

"Mumbai-IX is proud to establish a presence in Netmagic's flagship data center. This will be one of our key deployments in this market and allows both our big global customers and regional networks to establish settlement-free interconnection with each other. The NTT group is a trusted partner for DE-CIX and we are happy that, in addition to the partnership we have with the NTT data center "eShelter" in Frankfurt (Germany), we now are able to expand this to Mumbai," says Ivo Ivanov, Board Member of Mumbai-IX operating company DE-CIX Interwire India.

"We are extremely delighted to host Mumbai-IX at our datacenter (DC 5) in Mumbai. This enables us to boost up the Indian digital infrastructure market with our carrier-neutral state-of-the-art data centers and distributed approach," says Sharad Sanghi, MD CEO of Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company).

This core node of Mumbai-IX will provide premium IXP services, backed by industry-leading Service Level Agreements. Soon the IXP will launch in additional key markets in India.

About Mumbai-IX

Mumbai-IX is India's largest fully carrier- and data center-neutral Internet Exchange. Mumbai-IX is the member of Asia Pacific Internet Exchange Association. It is fully backed and operated by the world's leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.mumbai-ix.net

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves 1300+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. With 6+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.

About Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company)

Netmagic, (An NTT Communications Company), is India's leading Managed Hosting and Multi-Cloud Hybrid IT solution provider with 9 carrier-neutral, state-of-the-art data centers and serving more than 2000 enterprises globally. Headquartered in Mumbai, Netmagic also delivers Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) services to various Enterprise customers globally including NTT Communication's customers across Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The Company was the first in India to launch services Cloud Computing, Managed Security, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) and Software-Defined Storage. NTT Communications and Netmagic have been ranked 3rd and 5th respectively in Asia among the top global data center operators by Cloudscene in their Q1 Q2 Leaderboard reports. This effectively makes Netmagic #1 data center service provider in India. Netmagic has been recognized with 5 awards at the CIO Choice Award 2017 and Frost Sullivan India Digital Transformation Awards 2017. To learn more, visit us at: www.netmagicsolutions.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

