Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Jan 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its Chinese subsidiary, Eisai China Inc. (ECI) has completed construction of a new oral solid dose (OSD) production facility and an administration building at the site of its new Suzhou plant located within the Suzhou Industrial Park.Aiming to further expand its contribution to patients in China, Eisai has been working to establish a new Suzhou plant on a new industrial site more than five times larger than the current Suzhou Plant (OSD production facility) to further strengthen the stable supply chain as well as improve production efficiency.ECI established a parenteral facility in November 2014, where it manufactures the injection formulation of Methycobal. The newly completed OSD production facility stands three floors aboveground and contains floor space of approximately 20,240 m2, and its production capacity (formulation of approximately 3 billion tablets / packaging for approximately 5 billion tablets per year) is approximately double that of the current Suzhou Plant. Operations are expected to commence in the second half of fiscal 2018, and the new OSD facility will handle the formulation and packaging of oral solid dose products such as Methycobal, Aricept and Pariet for the domestic Chinese market. The current plant will be closed after operations fully commence at the new Suzhou Plant's OSD production facility.Eisai's business operations in China are one of its core businesses which is third-largest in scale after Japan and the United States. Through the completion of the OSD production facility at the new Suzhou Plant, Eisai seeks to strengthen its in-house domestic production system in China and expand its stable supply chain of high quality pharmaceuticals, contributing to increasing the benefits to patients and their families in China.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.