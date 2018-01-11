Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("GBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment of C$2.0 million in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV) ("Spectra7"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets. In November 2017, Spectra7 announced a new product line optimized for blockchain processing data centers. Data Centers focused on blockchain processing are extremely dedicated to network and computational efficiency. Spectra7's BCI-2500 products enable copper cables up to three times the reach of passive copper cables at dramatically lower power levels than alternative solutions. Spectra7's BCI-2500 product line is the market's first to address the specific needs of data centers running blockchain applications including Bitcoin mining.

Bringing its unique signal processing technology to the critical interconnect layer of the data center, Spectra7 offers the following benefits to Blockchain systems:

Breakthrough Low Power - Up to 80% less power consumption than competing solutions.

High Performance - Scalable server and switch line rates from 25Gbps to 400Gbps.

Low Cost - Typically 50% the cost of competing solutions.

Shidan Gouran, President of Global Blockchain noted, "Among our major investment themes in blockchain is our basket of investments in cryptocurrency mining operators and operations. We intend to focus our partners and investee companies on maximizing their efficiencies and optimizing their competitive advantage via cost savings that result in the lowest quartile cost of production. As an investor in this exciting new area, GBT aims to deliver strategic dollars and utilize its holistic knowledge of the space to facilitate real synergy and cross pollination as well as cooperation across its portfolio."

GBT's investment was made as part of Spectra7's recently completed C$15.3 million bought deal public offering of units. Pursuant to its investment, GBT received 2,000 senior unsecured convertible debentures of Spectra7 (TSX: SEV.DB.A) with a principal amount of C$1,000 each, bearing interest at 7.0% annually, and 2.85 million common share purchase warrants. Each warrant entitles GBT to acquire one common share in the capital of Spectra7 at a price of $0.50 per common share until January 9, 2021.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company which proposes to provide investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

GBT is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

