BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the economy expanded around 6.9 percent in 2017, the official Xinhua news agency reported.



The economic situation is 'better than expected,' Li reportedly said in a forum in Cambodia.



The government targeted about 6.5 percent growth for 2017. Gross domestic product had climbed 6.7 percent in 2016.



The National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to issue annual GDP data on January 18.



