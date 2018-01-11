sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

126,80 Euro		+0,20
+0,16 %
WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUFRY AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,00
126,22
09:56
126,00
126,20
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUFRY AG
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG126,80+0,16 %