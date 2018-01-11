Media Release

Basel, January 11, 2018

Dufry announces new organizational structure

Dufry has announced today its new organizational structure, which will take immediate effect. The simplified structure will further improve speed of decision making and time to market, drive efficiencies and foster the delivery of shareholder value through acceleration of growth and digital transformation.

Dufry's new organization replaces the former "Group Executive Committee" with the newly created "Global Executive Committee", which has a reduced size and will be composed of:

Name Function Remarks Julian Diaz Group CEO José Antonio Gea Deputy Group CEO New role, adding HR and IT to his scope of responsibility. Andreas Schneiter Chief Financial Officer Luis Marin Chief Corporate Officer Pascal Duclos General Counsel Eugenio Andrades CEO Operations and Strategy New role Javier Gonzalez Global Marketing and Digital Innovation Director New appointment

The also newly created Divisional Executive Committee will include the Divisional CEOs Pedro Castro, Andrea Belardini, René Riedi, Joe DiDomizio and the General Manager Brazil and Bolivia, Gustavo Fagundes, as well as Jordi Martin Consuegra, who will all leave the former Group Executive Committee (GEC). In Division 2, Fred Creighton has been appointed as new Divisional CEO UK and Western Europe and will also join the Divisional Executive Committee.

Joe DiDomizio will report directly to the Group CEO Julian Diaz.

All other members of the new Divisional Executive Committee will report to Eugenio Andrades, CEO Operations and Strategy.

The former GEC member Jordi Martin Consuegra is taking a new role in Division North America.

As part of the reorganization, the businesses in Eastern Europe (Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Serbia and Bulgaria) will move from previously Division 2, UK and Central Europe, to the responsibility of Andrea Belardini in Division 3, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Julian Diaz, CEO of Dufry Group, commented: "The new simplified group organization will further improve the speed of decision making allowing us to be closer to the market. With the new organization we want to drive efficiencies and to focus on delivering shareholder value, in particular through acceleration of growth and digital transformation. With the new organization we are ready to capture future opportunities and further increase profitability."

