'A Striking Experience': Viceroy Hotel Group To Introduce Viceroy Los Cabos In Spring 2018

Modern Luxury Hotel Leader Takes Over Management of Mar Adentro, Relaunches the Resort as Viceroy Los Cabos, Expanding Global Footprint to San José del Cabo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viceroy Hotel Group yesterday announced plans to bring a provocative new luxury hospitality experience to the dynamic resort destination of Los Cabos, Mexico. In a groundbreaking move by the hospitality brand, Viceroy Los Cabos will open in Spring 2018, having taken over management of Hotel Mar Adentro, originally created by leading Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés. The striking hotel will re-launch as Viceroy Los Cabos, the group's 14th property, and a member of The Viceroy Icon Collection. The launch will coincide with the resort hosting the 2018 'Gala de Danza,' a mesmerizing dance and music festival celebrating artistry and creativity.

Viceroy Los Cabos is the brands first collaboration with Rodina Group, an investment firm specializing in hospitality, real estate, transportation and infrastructure across Mexico, who acquired the hotel in December 2017.

"This is an incredible opportunity to expand our presence in Mexico and to offer travelers a remarkable Viceroy experience in Los Cabos," said Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotel Group. "It is a privilege to collaborate with such an accomplished partner as Rodina, who shares our vision to create an extraordinary new modern luxury resort experience in one of the world's most sought after destinations."

"Rodina is thrilled to bring the first Viceroy to Los Cabos, as the brand is perfectly suited for such a striking and progressive property. With every angle thoughtfully designed, Viceroy Los Cabos will emerge as a modern icon and truly unique destination in Los Cabos," said Felipe and Andres Chico, Managing Partners at Rodina.

New and Enhanced Offerings

Activating vibe through epic on-property experiences is a hallmark of the Viceroy brand. In collaboration with Al Arquitectura de Interiores, a celebrated design firm out of Guadalajara, Mexico, the renovations and updates to be revealed in the spring opening will include an energized arrival experience, the addition of a beach bar and beach pool, and an expanded, redesigned state-of-the-art fitness center and spa. Two of the four existing dining outlets will be structurally updated and re-concepted to provide spectacular dining and social options for guests and locals alike. Upon completion, Viceroy Los Cabos will feature 194 rooms, suites and villas, and 50 residences.

The resort amenities, including a cinema room for movie screenings and versatile meeting spaces, in addition to the new restaurants and bars, will establish Viceroy Los Cabos as the new energetic social hub in Los Cabos.

Celebrating Water and Local Surroundings

Viceroy Los Cabos is a beachfront resort, a canvas of architectural achievement, located in San José del Cabo on the outer rim of Baja California Sur. Built by skilled local artisans, the unparallelled design of Viceroy Los Cabos celebrates water as our most precious natural resource, which stands as a proud celebration of, and connection to, its location.

The resort creates many opportunities for guests to create memories that will last a lifetime: whale watching on the Pacific Ocean, sailing on the stunning bays of Los Cabos, laying on the pearl white sand beaches, swimming in the turquoise lagoon in La Paz, and marine park exploration on the pristine beaches of Cabo Pulmo Park, which cradle some of the world's largest coral reefs. Each will allow guests to experience the stunning bays of Los Cabos and ocean wonders that can only be found in the "World's Natural Aquarium."

Minutes away from downtown San José del Cabo, guests can take in the art walk of San José and its colonial architecture, explore multiple dining options, and discover local culture.

A Viceroy Milestone

Viceroy Hotel Group currently operates Viceroy Riviera Maya, a romantic luxury resort located on Playa del Carmen. Viceroy Los Cabos will be the second resort in the company's Mexican collection and an important part of Viceroy's aggressive and expansive growth strategy. In addition to Cabos, forthcoming openings over the coming years include Serbia, Argentina, Panama, Portugal and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/loscabos.

About Viceroy Hotel Group

Viceroy Hotel Group inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Chicago, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Algarve, Buenos Aires, Los Cabos, Panama, and Vietnam. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations including New York and Santa Monica, with a forthcoming opening in Serbia. The Urban Retreat Collection properties in San Francisco have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotel Group is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotel Group at facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

