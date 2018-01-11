Fiskars Corporation Stock exchange release 11.1.2018 at 8 a.m. EET



Fiskars renews its group leadership team and simplifies leadership structure



Fiskars renews and expands its group leadership team. At the same time, Fiskars will discontinue the Extended Leadership Team and the Corporate Office to simplify its leadership structure.



Fiskars has today appointed Ulla Lettijeff (M.Sc.Tech) as President, SBU Living and a member of the Fiskars Group Leadership Team. In addition, Fiskars will appoint a Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to the Group Leadership Team. Fiskars has also appointed the following new members to the Group Leadership Team: Chief Supply Chain Officer Risto Gaggl (M.Sc.Tech), General Counsel Päivi Timonen (LL.M.) and VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Maija Taimi (M.Sc.Econ). Fiskars has also appointed CFO Sari Pohjonen as the Deputy to the CEO.



Chief Operating Officer Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Chief Human Resources Officer Nina Ariluoma and President, SBU Living Ulrik Garde Due will be leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities. Nina Ariluoma will continue in her role as Chief Human Resources Officer until the end of March 2018. Fiskars will start the recruitment process for the Chief Growth Officer and a new Chief Human Resources Officer.



The changes are effective immediately. After these changes the Fiskars Group Leadership Team consists of nine members:



-- Jaana Tuominen, President and CEO -- Sari Pohjonen, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy to the CEO -- Risto Gaggl, Chief Supply Chain Officer -- Ulla Lettijeff, President, SBU Living -- Maija Taimi, VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability -- Päivi Timonen, General Counsel -- Paul Tonnesen, President, SBU Functional -- Nina Ariluoma, Chief Human Resources Officer (until the end of March 2018. Successor to be appointed later) -- Chief Growth Officer, to be appointed later.



"Going forward, instead of three leadership forums, we will have one Fiskars Group Leadership Team. This is expected to clarify decision-making and speed up our business operations. At the same time, we strengthen the role and purpose of the Fiskars Group Leadership Team and bring along new important functions and complementary competences. We will also start the search for a Chief Growth Officer, who will be responsible for Fiskars Group's strategy, key growth projects and the development of the Group's brands", said Jaana Tuominen, President and CEO, Fiskars Corporation.



Ulla Lettijeff has more than 20 years of experience in global operations. She has formerly been employed by Nokia during 1994-2011, after which she set-up her own consulting firm. Ulla joined Fiskars in 2014 and currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Living. Risto Gaggl joined Fiskars in 2011 from Elcoteq where he worked during 2001-2011 in various management positions. Maija Taimi joined Fiskars in 2015 from Nokia Corporation where she worked during 2012-2015, in her latest role as Head of Corporate Communications. Päivi Timonen joined Fiskars in 2014 from Elektrobit Corporation where she worked during 2002-2014 as Chief Legal Officer. Ulla Lettijeff, Risto Gaggl, Maija Taimi and Päivi Timonen will start reporting to President and CEO Jaana Tuominen.



"Teemu Kangas-Kärki has been instrumental to the company during his 10 years at Fiskars, not least when stepping up as interim CEO last year. Teemu has had an important role in driving the company transformation, and in establishing new ways of working. I warmly thank him for his longtime contribution to the company", said Paul Ehrnrooth, chairman of the Board of Directors, Fiskars Corporation.



"I thank Nina Ariluoma and Ulrik Garde Due for their time at Fiskars and for their important work in driving the business forward", said Jaana Tuominen.



Further details on the newly appointed Group Leadership Team members are available at https://www.fiskarsgroup.com/investors/corporate-governance/management



FISKARS CORPORATION



Jaana Tuominen President and CEO



Media and investor contacts: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659512