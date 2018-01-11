Kemira Oyj: Kemira Chemicals and Leppäkosken Sähkö to sell power plant ownership in FC Energia and FC Power to Adven

Kemira Chemicals and Leppäkosken Sähkö signed a contract on January 10, 2018 with Adven for the sale of the shares for FC Energia and FC Power. The deal is conditional and will be realized on a later date. The parties have agreed on not disclosing any financial details.

FC Energia, located in Äetsä, Finland, and FC Power, located in Joutseno, Finland, are energy production companies that have been co-owned by Kemira (34% of shares) and Leppäkosken Sähkö (66% of shares). The facilities, which mainly use hydrogen as their fuel, produce over 200 GWh of heat and electrical energy per year.

With the deal, the operations and maintenance of both facilities will be transferred over to Adven. In conjunction with the deal, Leppäkosken Lämpö sells its district heating networks and equipment in Sastamala, Pehula to Adven.

For Leppäkosken Sähkö, the deal is a long-term strategic measure. "We have been preparing this deal for over a year now, and it is great that we got a result that is satisfactory from the perspective of all parties", says Juha Koskinen, CEO of Leppäkosken Sähkö.

Kemira and Adven have also agreed on long-term co-operation for the supply of energy.

"Through this co-operation agreement, we ensure a competitive supply of energy for our production sites also in the future", says Tommi Kankkunen, VP, Manufacturing, EMEA from Kemira.

"We are pleased that Kemira chose Adven as its energy partner. We believe in long-term co-operation and are ready to facilitate Kemira's energy efficiency with the help of our versatile expertise", says Ari Vanhanen, Head of Country, Adven Finland.

The transaction does not have any significant impact on Kemira's financial figures, and the arrangement does not affect the personnel of Kemira.

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Tommi Kankkunen, VP, Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper, EMEA

tel. +358 50 464 0885



Leppäkosken Sähkö Oy

Juha Koskinen, CEO

tel. +358 44 750 3315

Adven Oy

Ari Vanhanen, Head of Country, Finland

tel. +358 50 043 2830

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com/)

The Leppäkosken Sähkö Group is a versatile energy service company which provides electricity, district heat and natural gas services. The group consists of Leppäkosken Sähkö Oy and its fully-owned subsidiaries Leppäkosken Energia Oy, Leppäkosken Lämpö Oy and Grid.vc Oy. Key figures for 2016: Turnover 59.0 M€, Business profit 6.0 M€, Personnel: 71 employees, Investments: 9.3 M€. www.leppakoski.fi (http://www.leppakoski.fi/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire



is the leading industrial and commercial outsourced energy and water infrastructure and services provider in Finland, Sweden and Estonia. Adven holds long-term contracts to build, own and operate plants producing process steam, heat and cold at its clients' production facilities. In addition to the tailored energy solutions, Adven provides district heating, space heating and cooling through geothermal solutions and has a gas distribution/resale business. Adven delivers energy at around 150 industrial sites, operates around 60 district heating sites and networks, and 23 geothermal sites corresponding to an installed capacity of approximately 1,600MW.