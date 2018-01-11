

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) said that, at the coming annual general meeting on March 29, 2018, all of its Board members will stand for reelection, with the exceptions of Ying Yeh and Louis Hughes, who have decided not to seek another term.



The Board of Directors has nominated three new candidates for seats on the board - Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, former CFO of Baidu and current head of Baidu Capital, Geraldine Matchett, Global CFO of Royal DSM, and Gunnar Brock, the former President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. The shareholders will vote on each candidate for election to the board at the AGM.



The election of ABB's nominees would bring the number of board members from 10 to 11.



