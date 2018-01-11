

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced that Elizabeth Barrett, currently Global President Oncology at Pfizer, Inc., has been appointed CEO Novartis Oncology and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis, effective February 1, 2018. Before joining Pfizer in 2009, she worked at Cephalon, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. Mrs. Barrett succeeds Bruno Strigini.



Novartis also announced that Robert Kowalski, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, will assume ad interim leadership of the Drug Development Organization, effective February 1, 2018. Kowalski has been Head of Global Regulatory Affairs for Novartis since February 2016. The company said a definitive Head of Global Drug Development will be announced in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX