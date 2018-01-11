

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total sales edged up 1 percent to 3.12 billion euros from last year's 3.09 billion euros, despite weakness in Europe and Japan.



Sales in the quarter increased by 7% at constant exchange rates with growth in most regions, mainly double digit growth in Asia Pacific.



In Europe, sales were 846 million euros, down 2 percent on a reported basis and down 1 percent at constant exchange rates.



Asia Pacific as well as Middle East and Africa sales climbed 11 percent each at constant exchange rates. Americas sales grew 8 percent and Japan sales went up 5 percent.



In the quarter, retail sales grew 7 percent on a reported basis driven by the Jewellery Maisons, but wholesale sales fell 8 percent.



The company's results for the current financial year will be announced on May 18.



