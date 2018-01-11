

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported that its first-quarter revenues totaled 5.3 billion euro, down 2.6% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company reported an organic revenue growth of 1.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, in line with expectations. On-site services were up 1.8%. Benefits & Rewards services rose 3.8% with a strong performance in Europe.



Sodexo maintained its objectives for fiscal 2018: organic revenue growth of between 2% and 4%, excluding the 53rd week impact; underlying operating profit margin maintained at 6.5%. The Group confirmed the medium-term objectives of: average annual revenue growth, excluding currency effect, of between 4% and 7%; average annual growth in underlying operating profit, excluding currency effect, of between 8% and 10%.



Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said: 'First-quarter performance was in line with our expectations, thanks to strong momentum in Business & Administrations, with in particular, robust growth in Energy & Resources and a recovery in France. However, the Education business has slowed due to fewer working days as well as low client retention last year. The pipeline for new contracts is good. Our revenue growth should progressively improve in the coming quarters. In addition, the recent acquisitions of Centerplate in the US and Morris Corporation in Australia will contribute as of next quarter.'



Separately, Sodexo announced it has taken a majority stake in French start-up FoodChéri, a Food-Tech pioneer. FoodChéri will continue to be managed by its co-founders.



