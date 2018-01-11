sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

108,05 Euro		-2,05
-1,86 %
WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SODEXO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,59
107,66
09:58
107,60
107,65
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SODEXO SA
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SODEXO SA108,05-1,86 %