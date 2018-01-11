RoodMicrotec N.V.: Unaudited preliminary revenue: RoodMicrotec ends 2017 with an increase of revenue by 16%

Zwolle - 11th January 2018

Increase of revenue by 16% year-on-year

Historic high order backlog for 2018

Stable growth in all business units

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, can look back on a successful year. It achieved 16% higher revenue in 2017 compared with 2016, confirming the positive trend as forecasted. The company also increased its revenue in the second half of 2017 by 8% in comparison to the first half of 2017.

In 2017 the company succeeded in both reaching strong revenue increase, as well as creating a solid basis for continued growth. The extraordinary activity level in supporting services - development of test solutions (TE), qualification projects (Q&R) and failure analysis (FA) - in the first half of 2017, has provided a strong basis for growth in test operations (Test) in the second half of 2017. It has also built the foundation for more Supply Chain Management business (SCM), which will strongly contribute to revenue increase in 2018 and beyond.

"We mastered the many different challenges of 2017 extremely well. We increased our order backlog for 2018 by 55% in comparison to 2017. The high economic growth in all our five business units confirms our strategy and service portfolio. Due to our good reputation, acquisition of new customers and new projects we start 2018 with a historically high order backlog" says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Sales by business unit in 2017 compared with 2016:

(x EUR 1,000) 2017 2016 Change Test Operations 4,275 3,727 +15% Supply Chain Management (SCM) 2,448 2,077 +18% Failure & Technology Analysis 1,787 1,494 +20% Test Engineering 689 471 +46% Qualification & Reliability Investigation 2,928 2,696 +9% TOTAL 12,127 10,465 +16%

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and projects the revenue in 2020 to be approximately EUR 18 million. The results will continue to improve and the company expects to report yearly positive net profits.

Audit

The financial data have not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the board of management and on the information currently available to the company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The board of management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialise. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial agenda

08 March 2018 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2017 08 March 2018 Conference call for press and analysts 28 March 2018 Publication annual report 2017 17 May 2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders 18 May 2018 Annual bondholders meeting 05 July 2018 Publication sales figures first half 2018 02 August 2018 Publication interim report 2018 02 August 2018 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

RoodMicrotec_preliminary revenue 2017_E (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2160773/831027.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via Globenewswire

