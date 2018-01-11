

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major opponents in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The yen weakened to 111.84 against the greenback, 150.98 versus the pound and 114.24 against the franc, from its early highs of 111.32, 150.38 and 113.73, respectively.



The yen fell to 133.65 against the euro, off its early more than 3-week high of 133.02.



The yen edged down to 80.49 versus the kiwi, 88.09 against the aussie and 89.14 against the loonie, off its previous highs of 80.12, 87.29 and 88.68, respectively.



If the yen falls further, it may find support around 112.5 against the greenback, 152.00 against the pound, 134.5 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 89.00 against the aussie, 81.5 against the kiwi and 90.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX