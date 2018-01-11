National Milk Records Plc - Director's Dealing

11 January 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

("NMR' or the "Company')

Director's Dealing

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, is pleased to announce that, on 10 January 2018, Mark Frankcom, Finance Director of the Company, acquired 21,450 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') at a price of 93p per share.

Following this acquisition, Mr Frankcom is interested in 21,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.