GoTech Group plc - Issue of Equity

11 January 2018

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech', the "Company' or the "Group')

Issue of Equity

GoTech announces that it has issued 5,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence ("Ordinary Shares') at a price of 0.4 pence per share as payment to Capex Human Capital Limited, an adviser to the Company, in full and final settlement of all amounts owed. The issue price is the price at which the Company's most recent fundraising was conducted, as announced on 20 December 2017.

As announced on 20 December 2017, the Company has taken the necessary steps to run the Group in a prudent way to preserve value for shareholders. This share issue is the resolution of a successful renegotiation of a longstanding liability owed by the Company of £54,000.

Admission and total voting rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will become effective on 17 January 2018 ("Admission').

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, and for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital on Admission will consist of 240,304,535 Ordinary Shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

