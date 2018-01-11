Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for a solar PV power plant project in Malaysia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 11 January 2018 at 09:00 am (EET)

Leader Solar Energy Sdn Bhd has awarded Pöyry with an owner's engineer services assignment for a 29 MW solar PV power plant project in Kedah, Malaysia. Leader Solar Energy is a project company established in Malaysia by Leader Energy Ltd.

Pöyry has already completed conceptual design, preparation of technical specifications, assistance in selecting the EPC contractor and assistance in EPC contract negotiations for this project. Pöyry continues to support the project by providing assistance in project management, design review, and site supervision services. The overall schedule for Pöyry's services during the project execution is eight months.

"The new Leader Energy solar PV plant will be one of the first large scale groundmounted solar PV projects in Malaysia and is a good showcase for our continuing commitment to the Malaysian power market. We are very pleased to be involved in this interesting project and continue our good co-operation with Leader Energy," says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2017.

For further information, contact:

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Manager Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Pöyry

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Kishore Dass

Managing Director, Pöyry Energy Sdh Bhd, Malaysia

Pöyry

Tel. +60 3 2713 1601

Did you know?

Pöyry has been involved in more than 200 solar PV power projects with over 10,000 MW of generating capacity globally

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region

Pöyry's power sector team in Malaysia is currently involved in about 5,000 MW of new power generation capacity under construction in the country.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

