Rathbone Brothers Plc ('the Company') announces a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2017. Growth in funds under management was robust, reflecting both favourable investment markets and continued growth in the business.



* Total funds under management at 31 December 2017 were £39.1 billion, up 14.3% from £34.2 billion at 31 December 2016. Total net inflows across the group for the year were £2.1 billion (2016: £1.7 billion) which represents 6.0% (2016: 6.0%) of opening funds under management. The FTSE 100 Index increased 7.6% and the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index increased 7.2% over the same period. * Funds under management in Investment Management were £33.8 billion at 31 December 2017, up 11.9% from £30.2 billion at 31 December 2016. Total net inflows in Investment Management (organic and acquired) for the fourth quarter were £290 million (Q4 2016: £292 million). The total for the year was £1.2 billion (2016: £1.2 billion). The underlying annualised rate of net organic growth in funds under management in Investment Management for the three months ended 31 December 2017 was 3.1% (2016: 2.9%) and 3.0% for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: 2.9%). * Funds managed by Unit Trusts reached a record £5.3 billion at 31 December 2017, up 32.5% from £4.0 billion at 31 December 2016. Total net fund inflows totalled £272 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4 2016: £125 million) and were £883 million for the full year (2016: £554 million). Notice of Results The Company will issue its preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on Thursday 22 February 2018.



Funds under management 3 months Year ended ended 31 December 31 December



2017 2016 2017 2016



£m £m £m £m



(i) Investment Management



Opening FUM (1 October / 1 January) 32,535 29,300 30,184 26,126



Net inflows 290 292 1,169 1,184 +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Organic new business 254 215 902 747| | | | Acquired new business 36 77 267 437| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Market adjustment 955 592 2,427 2,874 --------------- --------------- Closing FUM (31 December)( 1) 33,780 30,184 33,780 30,184 --------------- ---------------



Underlying annualised rate of net organic growth 3.1% 2.9% 3.0% 2.9%



Annualised rate of net inflows 3.6% 4.0% 3.9% 4.5%



(ii) Unit Trusts



Opening FUM (1 October / 1 January) 4,982 3,862 4,051 3,073



Net inflows 272 125 883 554



Market adjustment 113 64 433 424 --------------- --------------- Closing FUM (31 December) 5,367 4,051 5,367 4,051 --------------- ---------------



--------------- --------------- Total FUM (31 December)(1) 39,147 34,235 39,147 34,235 --------------- ---------------



Net fund inflows



Investment Management 290 292 1,169 1,184



Unit Trusts 272 125 883 554 --------------- --------------- Total 562 417 2,052 1,738 --------------- --------------- ¹ Includes £1,163 million (31 December 2016: £937 million) of funds under execution only mandates. ENDS



