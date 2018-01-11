

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter group revenues edged down 0.1 percent from last year to 3.17 billion pounds.



Total UK revenues increased 1.1 percent to 2.86 billion pounds with 3.6 percent growth in food sales, despite 2.3 percent drop in clothing & Home. UK like-for-like revenues dropped 1.4 percent with lower food, and clothing &home revenues.



International revenues fell 9.8 percent to 309 million pounds, reflecting the completion of the planned closure of owned stores in loss-making markets.



Steve Rowe, Chief Executive said, 'M&S had a mixed quarter with better Christmas trading in both businesses going some way to offset a weak clothing market in October and ongoing underperformance in our Food like-for-like sales. As a result, full year guidance remains unchanged.'



The company will report Full Year results on May 23.



