

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) Thursday said it acquired California-based Revco, and completed the acquisition of the Aggora Group in early January. While Revco is expected to generate revenue of $37 million for the year, Aggora reported revenue of £27 million for the year ended March 2017.



Bunzl also announced its proposed sale of OPM in France, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2018, subject to the conclusion of a consultation process with OPM's works council and the subsequent entering into of a sale and purchase agreement. OPM is a non-core business that most recently focused on the distribution and sale of SodaStream products to retailers throughout France.



Finally, Bunzl also confirmed the completion of acquisition of Talge, following a clearance from the Brazilian competition authority.



Separately, Bunzl said it expects no material impact on the results for the financial year due to the new US tax legislation, though the full implications are still being reviewed. It also said the changes are expected to reduce the Group's effective tax rate for the financial year to approximately 24 percent.



