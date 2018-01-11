The Best Intranet Solution to Evolve With Your Company - Powell Software Looks Back at 2017

PARIS, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2017 was a year of strong growth and innovation for Powell Software anditsdigital workplace solution, Powell 365.Powell Softwaretripleditslicense revenue, doubleditscustomer base and extendeditspartner network across all continents: Europe, North America where Powell Software has offices,Middle East, Africa, Asia and LATAM.With over 90 partners worldwide, 100 international customers includingWavestone, SNCF,WebhelpandAccellin Europe orQuestDiagnostics, Shire Pharmaceuticals,TouchtunesandNetsmartin North Americarepresenting 400,000 users,Powell 365 istheleading intranetfor all companieswhichaim to build their Digital Workplace strategy onthe Microsoft Office 365 platform.

These successful business results are based on unfettered product innovationthat enables to combine all Office 365 components like Teams, SharePoint and Yammer together in a compelling user experience.

Powell 365is the ultimate intranet tool for mid-size and large companieswho want tobuild theirowndigital workplace with their specificities and the capacity to evolve it over time.It is also the first intranet design toolwhichfully integratestheMicrosoftSharePointModern experience and theSPFxframework.

Thanks toits unique architecturebased on Microsoft Azureand an unmatched range of business features and connectors,Powell 365 was recognized in three different international market studies as a stand out intranet solution. Itwas named Intranet Choice byClearBoxConsulting for North America and for international companies.Itwas cited as the top solution for successful digital transformation byLeckoand calledathird-party solution to accelerate usage rates by Gartner.

Also, the Powell team won first place at the SharePoint Dev Kitchenbothin 2016and2017!Andour PartnerSogeti NL wontheComputable Partner Project of the Year 2017 with Friesland College based on a Powell 365 project.

In order tosupport its growth, Powell Software hassignificantlyreinforced itssales and presalesteamsin the US and Europeand has sponsored manykeyevents like the Microsoft Ignite Conference in Orlando, the Intranet Global Forum in New Yorkandthe European SharePoint Conference in Dublin.

In 2018, Powell Softwarewillcontinue to investheavilyin delivering the most compelling intranet solution on the market tohelp all companies accelerate theirDigital Workplacetransformationon the Microsoft Office 365 platform.

