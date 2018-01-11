Altran Collaborates with UBiqube to Foster Innovation Around Network and Security Automation

As a certified partner, Altran is now empowered to build customized orchestration solutions serving both service providers' and enterprises' digitization efforts

DUBLIN and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Altran, global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), is collaborating with UBiqube, a leading network and security orchestration software vendor, to deliver next generation integrated SDN (software defined network) and NFV (network functions virtualization) solutions to their joint customers.

Through this collaboration, Altran will bring to its customers UBiqube's network and security orchestration technology and provide professional services and custom development on a global scale.

SDN & NFV deployments are becoming a reality in the Communication Service Provider space, but also in other verticals. Altran is contributing to this modernization effort in the Networking industry, bringing its experience and expertise working alongside major companies, not only in Telecoms, but in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences and Railway sectors.

The process of orchestration and program automation ensures seamless integration of virtualized and physical network infrastructure to run customer application and services. While virtualization has become the focus of the industry, the lack of integration between multi-vendor components and systems is slowing digitalization efforts dramatically.

The MSActivator', a DevOps enabled framework by UBiqube, realizes end-to-end services in an agile and flexible environment while the company's self-service management capabilities allow service providers or enterprise customers to orchestrate their networks through a single-pane-of-glass customer portal.

"We are very proud to partner with UBiqube, an innovative company in the network and security orchestration space. We will be able together to provide our customers with the ability to on-board services quickly, letting their enterprise customers develop the automated processes they need across multivendor environments and across different service types," says José Ramón Magarzo, CEO Spain of Altran.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Altran. Their consulting expertise, global reach, and innovative approach goes hand in hand with UBiqube's goal to accelerate the migration from legacy infrastructure to NFV, and provide forward-thinking companies with an agile solution for network and security services process automation," says Nabil Souli, CEO of UBiqube.

About UBiqube

UBiqube is a global software supplier, providing vendor neutral, end-to-end network and security orchestration solutions to service providers and large and medium enterprises. Leading the digitalization of the networking industry, UBiqube developed the MSActivator', a DevOps enabled open framework for the design, automation, and orchestration of services over hybrid communication infrastructures (legacy, SDN/NFV/IoT).

UBiqube is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in France, India, UAE, Japan, and Silicon Valley, USA. For more information, visit www.ubiqube.com.

About Altran

As a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), Altran offers its clients a new way to innovate by developing the products and services of tomorrow. Altran works alongside its clients on every link in the value chain of their project, from conception to industrialization. For over thirty years, the Group has provided its expertise to key players in the Telecoms, Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences, and Railway sectors, among others. In 2016, the Altran group generated revenues of €2.120bn. With a headcount of more than 30,000 employees, Altran is present in more than 20 countries.

