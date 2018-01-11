sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,308 Euro		-0,137
-5,60 %
WKN: 852647 ISIN: GB0008847096 Ticker-Symbol: TCO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,294
2,298
11:59
2,295
2,298
11:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3,64+1,53 %
TESCO PLC2,308-5,60 %