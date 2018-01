International sales, marketing and support services group DCC said it was buying Countrywide Farmers' LPG distribution business for £28.75m in cash. The business supplies bulk and cylinder LPG to domestic, agricultural and commercial customers in Britain, selling approximately 20,000 tonnes of LPG annually. Completion of the acquisition is expected to take place before the end of DCC's financial year ending 31 March 2018. ...

