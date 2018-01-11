

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's food wholesaler Booker Group Plc. (BOK.L) Thursday, in its third-quarter update, reported 3.4 percent growth in sales and 3.8 percent growth in like-for-like sales, and said it anticipates that shareholder vote to approve the Tesco merger will be towards the end of February 2018.



For the third quarter, Group non tobacco sales rose 5.9 percent, with non tobacco like-for-like sales up 6.2 percent. Group tobacco sales, however, declined by 2.6 percent, with tobacco like-for-likes down 2.1 percent.



Charles Wilson, Chief Executive, said, 'Booker Group had another good quarter with like-for-like non tobacco sales up 6.2%. We continue to Focus, Drive and Broaden our business to improve choice, prices and service for our customers.'



He added,' The proposed merger with Tesco is progressing as planned. We are very grateful for the support we have received from customers, suppliers, shareholders and colleagues during this process.'



