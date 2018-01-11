OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Company: IDEMIA Headquarters Address: 420 Rue d'Estienne d'Orves Colombes 92700 France Main Telephone: +33 (0)1 78 14 70 00 Website: https://www.idemia.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Technology Key Executives: CEO: Didier LAMOUCHE Public Relations Contact: Céline STIERLÉ Phone: +33 (0)1 78 14 70 00 Email: celine.stierle@idemia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005397/en/