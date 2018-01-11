

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group plc (WEIR.L) said the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is likely to give rise to an initial one-off non-cash tax credit in 2017 resulting from the revaluation of the Group's aggregate US Deferred Tax Assets and Deferred Tax Liabilities following the reduction in the US federal rate of corporate income tax.



The Group said, going forward, from 2018 the favourable impact of the headline federal rate reduction is likely to be largely offset by greater restriction on the level of interest deduction allowed in the US, leaving the overall impact of the Act on the Group's effective tax rate broadly neutral. Based on the preliminary assessment, the Group's effective tax rate for 2018 is likely to be around 25%.



